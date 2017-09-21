Home / Featured / ACSD seeks runaway juvenile

Jim Harris 2017-09-21

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runway juvenile.  This juvenile was reported as a runaway earlier this month but was located.  He left home and has been reported once again.

Kendrick Jordan Gabriel Cranmore

W/M  Age: 16

5’10”  165 lbs

Black Hair  Brown Eyes

Cranmore was last seen wearing a camouflage hooded shirt, blue jeans, boots, and a cap with a Chevrolet emblem.
Cranmore is believed to be in the Loudon County area as he was located there after running away on previous occasions.  Anyone having knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Rodney Minor at 865-457-6255, extension 144, or the Sheriff’s Communications Center at 865-457-2414.

