ACSD seeks missing juvenile

Runaway Juvenile

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runway juvenile.

Kendrick Jordan Gabriel Cranmore

W/M Age: 16

5’10” 165 lbs

Black Hair Brown Eyes

He was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball cap, camouflage hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots.

A White 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup that was taken from his mother’s home was located early this morning in Monroe County on Orr Road near the Loudon County line.

Cranmore is believed to be in the area of Anderson, Loudon, or Monroe County. Anyone having knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Rodney Minor at 865-457-6255, extension 144, or the Sheriff’s Communications Center at 865-457-2414.