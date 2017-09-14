ACSD issues Crime Alert

Wednesday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department released information about some suspicious phone calls being made in the area.

An Anderson County resident recently reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be with an organization called the “Neighborhood Watch Initiative.” The caller told the homeowner that they were calling in response to “break-ins” in the area.

The caller asked if the homeowner had an alarm system and said they were giving away security systems to people who did not. The caller also tried to obtain other personal information including the address of the homeowner.

The Sheriff’s Department bulletin warning citizens about these calls say that it came from what is apparently a “spoofed” local telephone number.

Anderson County residents are warned this may be an attempt to gather a homeowner’s address and if they have an alarm as a possible target to commit a burglary. Legitimate neighborhood watch groups or law enforcement agencies do not make such calls. You are reminded never to give out personal information, including your address, to anyone over the telephone.

Anderson County residents having received these types of calls are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Communications Center at 865-457-2414 or their local police department.