ACSD announces use for $22K grant

Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department announced what it will use a traffic safety grant it recently was awarded for a ninth consecutive year year. The grant award of $22,000 from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office will support the ACSD’s traffic safety program and help increase efforts to reduce fatalities through the enforcement of DUI and impaired driving laws as well as seatbelt enforcement.

The department sought assistance from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for this program again this year to promote traffic safety in Anderson County.

The Sheriff’s Department received notification of the grant award in the amount of $22,000 from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. Specifically, this grant funding will provide overtime for traffic safety efforts in Anderson County.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provides the funding for THSO grants.

