ACSD, AC Commission proclaim October Crime Prevention Month 2017

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department joins with the Anderson County Board of Commissioners in proclaiming October as Crime Prevention Month for 2017. The Sheriff’s Department has challenged the entire community to make crime prevention a priority and wishes to thank law enforcement officers throughout Anderson County along with the many people who have taken personal responsibility for their neighborhoods as well as community organizations that work for the common good, officials said in a Wednesday media release.

In 1984, the National Crime Prevention Council, the nation’s center of excellence for preventing crime, designated October as Crime Prevention Month. The month-long commemoration reflects the adage that prevention pays off. NCPC strongly believes that citizen involvement in crime prevention can and has played a vital role in helping many communities stay safe. Crime Prevention Month recognizes successful crime prevention efforts on the local, state, and national levels to generate interest and enthusiasm for prevention efforts to continue to grow even stronger and become more widespread.

According to the Sheriff’s release, the department “wishes to recognize those who have contributed to preventing crime in Anderson County.”

Sheriff’s deputies, along with other local, state, and federal law enforcement officers, work tirelessly each day to combat crime. Investigators share information with other agencies on a daily basis and by working together are solving cases and making arrests. Crime analysis and mapping allows deputies to work smarter by showing where and when crimes are occurring and predicting areas where they may occur.

One of the most successful crime prevention methods, says the ACSD is the Neighborhood Watch program. Throughout the county there are some 30 Neighborhood Watch groups keeping a close eye on their community. Neighbors watching out for neighbors has been a success and the department thanks those volunteers who have made a difference.

Neighborhood Watch is one of the oldest and most effective crime prevention programs in the country, bringing citizens together with law enforcement to deter crime and make communities safer. Sponsored by the National Sheriff’s Association, Neighborhood Watch can trace it’s roots back to the days of colonial settlements, when night watchmen patrolled the streets. The modern version was developed in response to sheriffs and police chiefs who were looking for a crime prevention program that would involve citizens and address an increasing number of burglaries.

Launched in 1972, Neighborhood Watch counts on citizens to organize themselves and work with law enforcement to keep a trained eye and ear on their communities, while demonstrating their presence at all times of day and night. Neighborhood Watch works because it reduces opportunities for crime to occur; it doesn’t rely on altering or changing the criminal’s behavior or motivation.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department will be joining the Oak Ridge Police Department for National Night Out on Tuesday, October 3, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, at A.K. Bissel Park in Oak Ridge. Crime Prevention Officer David Massengill will present information on crime prevention efforts and Neighborhood Watch in Anderson County.

For information about crime prevention or forming a Neighborhood Watch group in your community, please contact Deputy David Massengill 865-457-6255, extension 150. Visit the National Crime Prevention Council website: http://www.ncpc.org.