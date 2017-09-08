Home / Featured / AC students to honor bus drivers

AC students to honor bus drivers

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

(Submitted)  Anderson County Schools’ students will recognize their school employees with a trip around the world! They will “travel” to 8 different cities to celebrate and honor school staff members. Bus Drivers will be recognized with Nashville as their theme in September.

“Our bus drivers in Anderson County are a significant part of our staff and they are essential to our success,” Dr. Tim Parrott, Director of Schools said. “Bus drivers make a difference in the lives of many of our students by greeting them in a friendly manner and by providing the encouragement and support they need to have a good day. They transport our students safely to and from school each day.  We truly appreciate our excellent bus drivers,” Dr. Parrott continued.

Anderson County Schools participate in the Utrust Appreciation Program, which encourages school districts to honor and recognize all school employees. The program helps increase employee morale and makes schools a better place to work and learn.

For a complete list of appreciation days, visit the Utrust website at www.tnuct.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Anderson IT Committee to meet Sept. 14th

The Anderson County Information Technology Committee will be meeting in Room 118A of the Courthouse …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved