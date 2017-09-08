AC students to honor bus drivers

(Submitted) Anderson County Schools’ students will recognize their school employees with a trip around the world! They will “travel” to 8 different cities to celebrate and honor school staff members. Bus Drivers will be recognized with Nashville as their theme in September.

“Our bus drivers in Anderson County are a significant part of our staff and they are essential to our success,” Dr. Tim Parrott, Director of Schools said. “Bus drivers make a difference in the lives of many of our students by greeting them in a friendly manner and by providing the encouragement and support they need to have a good day. They transport our students safely to and from school each day. We truly appreciate our excellent bus drivers,” Dr. Parrott continued.

Anderson County Schools participate in the Utrust Appreciation Program, which encourages school districts to honor and recognize all school employees. The program helps increase employee morale and makes schools a better place to work and learn.

For a complete list of appreciation days, visit the Utrust website at www.tnuct.org.