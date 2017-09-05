AC GOP candidate forum Thursday for ‘bona fide Republicans’ only

The Anderson County Republican Party will have a Republican Candidates’ Forum in Oak Ridge on Thursday.

The forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, September 7, at Anderson County General Sessions Court, Division II, at 101 Bus Terminal Road in Oak Ridge.

Candidates wishing to run as a Republican must attend the Republican Candidates’ Forum on Thursday, and each candidate must submit the following for public entry into the Anderson County Republican Party record:

Copy of the candidate’s voting record proving the candidate has voted in at least two of the four most recent statewide and/or local Republican primary elections.

Copy of the candidate’s active involvement in the Tennessee Republican Party, Anderson County Republican Party, or any recognized auxiliary organization of either; and resides and is registered to vote in Anderson County. (This rule was up for changes August 26 at a State Executive Committee meeting, the press release said.)

“In lieu of the candidate’s aforementioned voting record and active involvement, the candidate can be vouched for in writing to the satisfaction of the state chairman as a bona fide Republican, such as by an officer of the Tennessee Republican Party, a member of the State Executive Committee, County Executive Committee, or a Republican elected official. The state chairman may require additional verification that the candidate in question is indeed a bona fide Republican, and shall have final authority to make the determination in lieu of the candidates’ voting record and active involvement,” the press release said.

Optionally, a copy of the candidate’s four-minute oral presentation testifying to the above can be submitted for public entry into the ACRP record, release said.

“We look forward to receiving the candidates’ submittals, hearing the candidates’ four-minute oral presentation, and placing bona fide Republican candidates on the primary ballot of the Anderson County Republican Party,” said Anthony Allen, chairman of the Anderson County Republican Party.