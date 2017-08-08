Yager, Daniel recognized for support of those with disabilities

(Submitted, Ken Yager’s office) Tennessee Community Organizations (TNCO), a trade association for community services agencies, selected Senator Ken Yager (R-Dist. 12) and Representative Martin Daniel (R–Dist. 18), as co-recipient of their 2017 Legislator of the Year Award. The honors were bestowed at TNCO’s annual awards luncheon, held in Nashville on July 19, 2017.

The Legislator of the year award is presented to Legislators who have demonstrated a high level of interest and support of the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities field, our member agencies and the individuals they serve. This year, Senator Yager and Representative Daniel sponsored a budget appropriations amendment that led to a $1 per hour pay increase for Direct Support personnel, people who assists an individual with a disability to lead a self-directed life and contribute to the community. TNCO gratefully thanks Senator Ken Yager and Representative Martin Daniel for recognizing the concerns faced by community services agencies relative to quality support professionals.

TNCO’s member agencies provide an array of services, such as supported employment, residential services, day services, respite services, personal assistance, professional services, specialized medical equipment, etc. to approximately 8,000 Tennesseans with disabilities. There are nearly 13,000 people employed by TNCO member agencies, working from frontline direct support to managers and directors. TNCO member agencies provide services to 79% of the people receiving waiver services from the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.