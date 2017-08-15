Yager announces 5th annual Grant Conference

(Submitted, Sen. Yager’s office) State Sen. Ken Yager (R-Kingston) has announced his fifth annual Grant Conference will be held on Wednesday, September 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Roane State Community College. The conference will focus on providing local governments, community groups and nonprofits pertinent information on available grants and the best practices for preparing a competitive application.

“The goal is to never let a grant opportunity pass by without local governments, community groups and nonprofits knowing how to tap into it,” said Yager. “I learned how import grants can be during my tenure as County Executive (now Mayor). The right federal, state or local grant can make the difference in going forward on a needed project.”

Admission to the conference is free, but registration is required. Registration is open until September 12th at www.kenyager.com.

“For the past four years, this conference has been met with tremendous success. The grants received have helped improve communities in my district and statewide,” added Yager.