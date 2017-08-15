Home / Local News / Yager announces 5th annual Grant Conference

Yager announces 5th annual Grant Conference

Jim Harris 9 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

(Submitted, Sen. Yager’s office) State Sen. Ken Yager (R-Kingston) has announced his fifth annual Grant Conference will be held on Wednesday, September 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Roane State Community College. The conference will focus on providing local governments, community groups and nonprofits pertinent information on available grants and the best practices for preparing a competitive application.

“The goal is to never let a grant opportunity pass by without local governments, community groups and nonprofits knowing how to tap into it,” said Yager. “I learned how import grants can be during my tenure as County Executive (now Mayor). The right federal, state or local grant can make the difference in going forward on a needed project.”

Admission to the conference is free, but registration is required. Registration is open until September 12th at www.kenyager.com.

“For the past four years, this conference has been met with tremendous success. The grants received have helped improve communities in my district and statewide,” added Yager.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lafollette PD arrests 12 in three raids

Three separate drug raids in Lafollette last week resulted in the arrests of 12 people …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved