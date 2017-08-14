XFS: Hornish wins at home

(MRN) Team Penske’s Sam Hornish Junior was “King of the Road” on Saturday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, starting from the pole and leading a race-high sixty-one laps to notch his first win of the season. Hornish kept the Number-22 Ford in front over the final fourteen laps, protecting his lead through a pair of late restarts in posting his fifth career win. The margin of victory over rookie runner-up Daniel Hemric was one-point-three seconds with Matt Tifft, James Davison and Andy Lally completing the top five. Regular-season points leader Elliott Sadler came home in sixth place and extended his advantage to eighty-one points over William Byron, who labored to a twenty-fifth place finish … Brendan Gaughan ran alongside Hornish on one of the late-race restarts and battled for the lead before fading to seventh place. However, he advanced his playoff hopes by outrunning both Ryan Sieg (who finished twelfth) and Michael Annett (nineteenth). Those three are battling for the final two post-season spots.

Top 10 Finishers in the Mid-Ohio Challenge

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Sam Hornish Jr. (Pole) 61

2. Daniel Hemric (R) (6) 8

3. Matt Tifft (R) (5) —

4. James Davison (11) —

5. Andy Lally (13) —

6. Elliott Sadler (2) 1

7. Brendan Gaughan (17) —

8. Brennan Poole (10) —

9. Justin Marks (21) —

10. Dakoda Armstrong (28) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 21 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 763 —-

2. William Byron (R) 682 -81

3. Justin Allgaier 621 -142

4. Brennan Poole 581 -182

5. Daniel Hemric (R) 567 -196

6. Cole Custer (R) 505 -258

7. Matt Tifft (R) 494 -269

8. Ryan Reed 457 -306

9. Dakoda Armstrong 431 -332

Blake Koch 431 -332