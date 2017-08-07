XFS: Busch overcomes challenges, field at Watkins Glen

(MRN) Kyle Busch traveled eighty-two laps to claim career win Number-90 on Saturday, leading the final twenty-two trips around Watkins Glen International to notch his fourth win of the season. Busch led a race-high forty-three laps from his front-row starting spot, including the first sixteen circuits after getting the jump on pole winner Joey Logano. The day was not without challenges for Busch, who had to overcome an early spin and battle back from a penalty on pit road that led to him restarting twenty-eighth in Stage-2. NASCAR said Busch drove through too many pit boxes before entering his stall for service following the first stage. But by the end of the second stage, he had climbed back to fourth place and led twenty-seven of the final forty laps – giving Monster Energy Series drivers their fourteenth win in the first twenty X-finity Series races of the season. Busch’s margin of victory over runner-up Logano was one second with Brad Keselowski third, giving Cup Series regulars the top three finishing positions. Justin Allgaier and Paul Menard completed the top five. William Byron was the highest-finishing rookie, in tenth place.

Entering the weekend, there were three drivers battling for the final playoff spot. Brendan Gaughan, J-J Yeley and Ryan Sieg were separated by sixteen points from top (Gaughan) to bottom (Sieg). Gaughan had the best of it Saturday, a ninth-place finish with six races now left in the regular season. Sieg finished twenty-seventh in the 40-car field, 12 spots ahead of Yeley.

Top 10 Finishers in the Zippo 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kyle Busch (2) 43

2. Joey Logano (Pole) —

3. Brad Keselowski (5) 6

4. Justin Allgaier (7) —

5. Paul Menard (4) 22

6. Kevin Harvick (10) —

7. Ty Dillon (11) —

8. Erik Jones (6) —

9. Brendan Gaughan (16) 7

10. William Byron (R) (15) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 20 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 732 —-

2. William Byron (R) 680 -52

3. Justin Allgaier 608 -124

4. Brennan Poole 541 -191

5. Daniel Hemric (R) 520 -212

6. Cole Custer (R) 503 -229

7. Matt Tifft (R) 460 -272

8. Ryan Reed 446 -286

9. Dakoda Armstrong 404 -328

10. Blake Koch 394 -338