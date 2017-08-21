XFS: Busch makes it 2-for-2 at BMS

(MRN) Kyle Busch made it look easy … once again … on Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, crushing the field and cruising to his fifth win of the season. He started from the pole, won Stage-1, also won Stage-2 and led a race-high 186 laps – beating runner-up (and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate) Daniel Suarez to the checkered flag by one-point-one seconds. It’s Busch’s ninety-first X-finity Series victory, adding to his record total. Nine of those wins have come on Bristol’s lightning-fast half-mile. Elliott Sadler grabbed third place with Ty Dillon and Justin Allgaier completing the top five. With Busch’s victory, Monster Energy Series regulars have now won fifteen of the twenty-two X-finity Series races run in 2017.

Richard Childress Racing’s Daniel Hemric was the highest-finishing rookie, in seventh place.

Friday’s race included eleven lead changes among just four drivers: Busch, Allgaier, Suarez and Sadler.

There were eight cautions for forty-six laps.

Top 10 Finishers in the Food City 300

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kyle Busch (Pole) 186

2. Daniel Suarez (7) 24

3. Elliott Sadler (8) 15

4. Ty Dillon (12) —

5. Justin Allgaier (4) 75

6. Brennan Poole (3) —

7. Daniel Hemric (R) (16) —

8. Austin Dillon (11) —

9. Joey Logano (2) —

10. Cole Custer (R) (5) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 22 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 807 —-

2. William Byron (R) 697 -110

3. Justin Allgaier 671 -136

4. Brennan Poole 621 -186

5. Daniel Hemric (R) 601 -206

6. Cole Custer (R) 533 -274

7. Matt Tifft (R) 514 -293

8. Ryan Reed 458 -349

9. Blake Koch 454 -353

10. Dakoda Armstrong 444 -363