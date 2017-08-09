WYSH Sports Crew prepping for busy back half of August

The WYSH Sports Crew is about to get really, really busy.

August is always highlighted by the return of students to school, as well as by the start of football season and crunch time in NASCAR.

This weekend will be the final non-football weekend of the season here on WYSH & WQLA, and it all starts with the Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200 from the Michigan International Speedway Saturday afternoon at 12:30.

Immediately following the conclusion of that race, stay tuned for the X-Finity Series Mid-Ohio Challenge from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course at 3:00.

Sunday, Merle FM crashes the party as all three Radio Ranch-based stations bring you live coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pure Michigan 400 from MIS beginning at 2:00.

Next Wednesday (August 16th), the Camping World Truck Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the UNOH 200 and we will tag along with live coverage starting at 8 pm.

Thursday August 17th, join the WYSH Sports Crew at Domino’s Pizza on Main Street in Clinton for the premiere of the Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon sports talk show from 4 to 6 pm. We will have the answer to the Apple Blossom Cafe Trivia Quiz that we posed earlier this week and draw one name from the correct answers to receive a $25 gift card from Apple Blossom in Clinton. We will also meet Domino’s Pizza Dragon of the Past, Roger Ridenour, and the first member of our season-long Coaches Reunion will be Larry Gann. Plus, the Git N Go Convenience Store Dragon History feature with ET Stamey will make its debut, we’ll find out who is banged up with the Neighborhood Urgent Care Injury Report, and get you ready for Friday night’s season opener against the Scott Highlanders. Join us for the Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon next Thursday August 17th from 4 to 6 on WYSH, WQLA and wyshradio.com.

Next Friday, Fox & Farley Friday Night Football returns with the aforementioned first-ever meeting with the Scott Highlanders live from Dragon Stadium in downtown Clinton. Our live coverage kicks off Friday August 18th at 7:00, starting with the Eye Center Pregame Show, taking you up to the 7:30 kickoff of the Randy McKamey era at Clinton High School.

Saturday August 19th, we head back to Bristol for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Night Race at Bristol on WYSH, WQLA and Merle FM.