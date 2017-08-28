William E. “Bill” Brown, 87, of Clinton , Tennessee went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 26, 2017 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Bill was born on July 16, 1930 in Devonia , Tennessee to William Fred and Edna Owens Brown. Bill grew up in New River , Tennessee . During his childhood he often helped in the local country store, and accompanied the local doctor making house calls. He graduated from Lake City High School in 1950 where he lettered in football. While in high school Bill briefly worked in Moore ’s Creek Coal Camp. In August 1950, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Goose Bay, Labrador and Greenland where he worked in communications as a teletype operator. Bill was honorably discharged from the Air Force in September 1953. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal for three years of honorable and faithful service. Upon returning home, Bill began working for Union Carbide Corporation in April 1954, later to become Martin Marietta Energy Systems. While employed there he worked at both K-25 and Y-12. Bill retired as an H-V-E Inspector from Martin Marietta Energy Systems in September 1992. After retiring Bill enjoyed working out at The Lifter’s Club in Oak Ridge and maintaining his home and lawn. He also enjoyed baseball, especially the Cincinnati Reds’s Pete Rose and the Chicago Cubs. He also loved watching the television series Gunsmoke and any westerns starring John Wayne. Bill loved the Lord and was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church . He accepted Christ on April 24, 1994 and was baptized on May 1, 1994. He participated in mission trips with the church and taught Sunday School class. Bill enjoyed reading his Bible every morning and never missed watching Dr. Charles Stanley on television.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Edna Brown, sister Marion Leach, daughter Gina Collins, son David Cox, and granddaughter Amy Cox. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years Geraldine “Gerri” Pebley Brown, sister Patsy (Wallace) Coker of Oliver Springs, daughter-in-law Kathy Cox, granddaughter Katie Cox-Warren (Clay) of Oak Ridge, son-in-law Randy Collins, and granddaughter Sandy Collins of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Morning Pointe Assisted Living-Clinton for the wonderful care they provided to Bill during the past year and a half. They also would like to thank Caris Home Care for the care they recently provided to Bill.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 29 from 12-2 pmat Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral will follow with Levi Dodd officiating. Graveside service will be held afterwards at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc.-East TN Office at 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville , TN 37919 or online at AlzTennessee.org. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com