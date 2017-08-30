Wildfire preparedness to be focus in Norris

The Norris Fire Department will host a public education event on Wildland Fire Preparedness on Tuesday, September 12 to help citizens better prepare for the upcoming wildfire season in Tennessee.

The keynote speaker is Bruce Miller. Bruce is the State of Tennessee Division of Forestry, Forestry Technician for Anderson County. He will present his experiences on the Gatlinburg wildland fire and discuss how the lessons learned can be applied to the City of Norris urban interface areas.

The event will take place at the Norris Community Center meeting room at 6:30 pm. The Norris Community Center is located at 20 Chestnut Drive, Norris, TN 37828.