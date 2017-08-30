Home / Community Bulletin Board / Wildfire preparedness to be focus in Norris

Wildfire preparedness to be focus in Norris

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

The Norris Fire Department will host a public education event on Wildland Fire Preparedness on Tuesday, September 12 to help citizens better prepare for the upcoming wildfire season in Tennessee.

The keynote speaker is Bruce Miller. Bruce is the State of Tennessee Division of Forestry, Forestry Technician for Anderson County. He will present his experiences on the Gatlinburg wildland fire and discuss how the lessons learned can be applied to the City of Norris urban interface areas.

The event will take place at the Norris Community Center meeting room at 6:30 pm. The Norris Community Center is located at 20 Chestnut Drive, Norris, TN 37828.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Y12 FCU Gives Foundation awards two grants

The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge and Oak Ridge Computer Science Girls (ORCS) were …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved