Home / Featured / What bye week? NASCAR takes center stage over Labor Day weekend

What bye week? NASCAR takes center stage over Labor Day weekend

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

With the Clinton Dragon football team enjoying its bye week, you might think that the WYSH Sports Crew will be having a similarly relaxing weekend, what with no Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors’ Dragon Wagon on Thursday ro Fox & Farley Friday Night Football on Friday, but you would be mistaken.

In lieu of football action on the radio, we will feature a holiday weekend full of NASCAR racing, including one of the most enduring traditions in the sport.

Saturday at 3:00 on WYSH and WQLA, the XFinity Series heads to Darlington Raceway for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 with the playoff race heating up. Four drivers head into this weekend hoping to improve their bid for the final three playoff spots with just hree races remaining in the regular season.

Sunday at 2:00, WYSH and WQLA will head north of the border for the Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 from Canadian Tire Motor Sports Park in Ontario, Canada. Two drivers–Ryan Truex and Grant Enfinger–find themselves in a battle for the final playoff spot with only two races left in the regular season.

Sunday at 5:00, Merle FM joins the party for the Monster Energy Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, a Labor Day weekend tradition. Martin Truex Jr. heads to the “Track Too Tough To Tame” with a sizable lead in the regular season point standings and is looking to become the first back-to-back winner at Darlington since Greg Biffle in 2005 and 2006.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Bote, Vosler named Southern League Postseason All-Stars

(Tennessee Smokies) Tuesday afternoon the Southern League announced its Postseason All-Stars for the 2017 regular …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved