What bye week? NASCAR takes center stage over Labor Day weekend

With the Clinton Dragon football team enjoying its bye week, you might think that the WYSH Sports Crew will be having a similarly relaxing weekend, what with no Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors’ Dragon Wagon on Thursday ro Fox & Farley Friday Night Football on Friday, but you would be mistaken.

In lieu of football action on the radio, we will feature a holiday weekend full of NASCAR racing, including one of the most enduring traditions in the sport.

Saturday at 3:00 on WYSH and WQLA, the XFinity Series heads to Darlington Raceway for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 with the playoff race heating up. Four drivers head into this weekend hoping to improve their bid for the final three playoff spots with just hree races remaining in the regular season.

Sunday at 2:00, WYSH and WQLA will head north of the border for the Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 from Canadian Tire Motor Sports Park in Ontario, Canada. Two drivers–Ryan Truex and Grant Enfinger–find themselves in a battle for the final playoff spot with only two races left in the regular season.

Sunday at 5:00, Merle FM joins the party for the Monster Energy Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, a Labor Day weekend tradition. Martin Truex Jr. heads to the “Track Too Tough To Tame” with a sizable lead in the regular season point standings and is looking to become the first back-to-back winner at Darlington since Greg Biffle in 2005 and 2006.