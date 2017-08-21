Home / Local Sports / Week 2 High School Football Schedule

Week 2 High School Football Schedule

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

This week’s High School Football Schedule:

Thursday…Morristown East at Jefferson County

Friday…(Fox & Farley Friday Night Football) Seymour at Clinton

William Blount at Anderson CountyCampbell County at David Crockett…Oak Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett…Oakdale at Jellico…Kingston at Oliver Springs

Halls at Karns…West at Hardin Valley…Central at Fulton…Rockwood at Sweetwater…Cosby at Union County…Harriman at Wartburg…Powell at Cumberland County…Midway at Monterey…Coalfield at York Institute…Maryville at Oakland

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

MENCS: Busch completes ‘Tennessee Trifecta’

(MRN) Bristol Motor Speedway was no match for Kyle Busch this past week as the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved