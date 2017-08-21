Week 2 High School Football Schedule

This week’s High School Football Schedule:
Thursday…Morristown East at Jefferson County
Friday…(Fox & Farley Friday Night Football) Seymour at Clinton
William Blount at Anderson County…Campbell County at David Crockett…Oak Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett…Oakdale at Jellico…Kingston at Oliver Springs…
Halls at Karns…West at Hardin Valley…Central at Fulton…Rockwood at Sweetwater…Cosby at Union County…Harriman at Wartburg…Powell at Cumberland County…Midway at Monterey…Coalfield at York Institute…Maryville at Oakland