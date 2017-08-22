Home / Local Sports / Week 1 High School Football Polls

Week 1 High School Football Polls

The first high school football polls of the season were released Monday by the Tennessee Sportswriters Association.

In Class 6A, Maryville is #1 while Farragut is #8.

In Class 5A, Catholic–despite losing to Maryville in week 1–is ranked #1 in the state. Oak Ridge is tied at #3 with Fulton, which will play its first game of the season on Friday. Central–Fulton’s opponent on Friday–is #7.

In the 4A poll, Greeneville sits at #1 with Anderson County tied with Crockett County at #6.

In Class 3A, Alcoa is #1 in the state while Austin-East debuts at #9.

In Class 1A, Coalfield is in the top at #7.

