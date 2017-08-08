Home / Featured / WBIR spotlights McKamey, family in ‘Live Like Will’

WBIR spotlights McKamey, family in ‘Live Like Will’

Jim Harris

In case you missed it Monday night, our partners at WBIR-TV shared the inspiring story of Clinton High School football coach Randy McKamey and his family as they dealt with the tragic loss of their oldest son Will in 2014. The story, entitled “Live Like Will,” focuses on the impact that the young man had on those around him, on the field and off, at high school and at the US Naval Academy, the family’s reliance on faith in the aftermath of his sudden and unexpected death, and what eventually led them back to Clinton, where Coach McKamey seeks to revitalize the football program at his alma mater.

If you missed the report Monday night on WBIR, here is a link to the powerful and moving story:

http://www.wbir.com/sports/live-like-will-the-mckamey-family-story/462609958

