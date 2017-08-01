Home / Local News / WBIR: Oakdale teen dies after fall from truck bed

WBIR: Oakdale teen dies after fall from truck bed

According to our partners at WBIR-TV, an Oakdale teenager has died after falling out of the bed of a pickup truck on Thursday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that14-year-old Zachary Manis had been riding in the bed of a pickup truck traveling on Clifty Creek Road late Thursday afternoon when he fell off the side of the truck.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Oakdale School. A nurse happened to be traveling behind the truck when it happened, and tended to Manis before first responders arrived.

The boy was taken to Roane Medical Center, where the THP said he died on Friday.

A 13-year-old boy was also riding in the truck bed, and he suffered minor injuries.

THP said the driver, 35-year-old Scott Whited, was not injured and was not wearing a seat belt.

THP said the incident is not considered a crash, and is still under investigation. A preliminary incident report said charges are pending investigation.

