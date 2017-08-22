Home / Community Bulletin Board / Veterans to be honored at Clinton’s home game vs. Seymour this Friday

Jim Harris 16 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 62 Views

This Friday August 25th is Veterans Night at the Clinton Football Field.

On Friday, all area military veterans are invited to Dragon Stadium in downtown Clinton, where they will be fed at 6:00 pm, receive free admission to that night’s home game against the Seymour Eagles and will be honored before the game.

Veterans will need to bring some sort of proof of service, a DD214 or military ID for example.

For more information on Clinton High School’s Veteran Night football game, call the school at 865-457-2611.

