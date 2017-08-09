Home / Local News / UTMC ranked #2 in state by magazine

UTMC ranked #2 in state by magazine

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

UT Medical Center has been ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the second-best hospital in the state of Tennessee.

U.S. News releases yearly rankings and analysis on a number of topics ranging from colleges, to hospital performance, to car safety.

UTMC was beat out for best in the state by nationally-ranked Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Vanderbilt was lauded for seven adult specialties and 10 children’s specialty procedures.

Despite not ranking nationally, the publication UT Medical performed nearly at the same level of many nationally ranked hospitals in two adult specialties, scoring particularly high on nurse staffing and patient survival for respiratory and kidney diseases, as well as scoring the highest possible rating on all nine ranked adult procedures.

To be nationally ranked, the publication said a hospital has to excel in caring for the sickest and most medically complex patients, which it says focuses on typical Medicare patients.

According to U.S. News, UT Medical took in nearly 28,000 admissions last year, with nearly 83,000 ER visits.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Over one ton of litter, 75 tires pulled from river during annual clean-up

(Submitted, Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited) Nearly 2,200 pounds of trash plus 75 tires …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved