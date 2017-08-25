UT Arboretum hosting Fall Wildflower Walk

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will host a meet-and-greet followed by a fall wildflower walk at Haw Ridge Trails on Saturday, September 2.

The event is scheduled from 9-11 a.m.

Kris Light, an expert naturalist, educator, and photographer will lead this fun, educational, and easy walk.

Those who attend will meet at the large parking lot at Haw Ridge. There is a kiosk there that has the trail maps.

For more information on the wildflower walk or the UT Arboretum Society, call (865) 483-7277.

This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society.