UT Arboretum hosting eclipse event

Jim Harris 1 min ago

The University of Tennessee Arboretum in Oak Ridge wants you to know it will be a viewing site for the solar eclipse on August 21.

It is estimated that the total solar eclipse in Oak Ridge will last 27 to 31 seconds at approximately 2:33 p.m. EDT August 21st.

The public is invited to view the eclipse in a clear area above the arboretum’s auditorium. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. for cars to park near the site. Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center staff will direct patrons to the top of the hill.

The public is invited to bring chairs, blankets, and viewing devices. Normal arboretum rules will be followed including no pets and no picnicking. People are encouraged to bring water. Restrooms will be available in the auditorium building.

For this first solar eclipse over the continental United States since 1979, Oak Ridge is one of the few cities in the path of totality in Tennessee.

Glasses won’t be available at the August 21 viewing event at the UT Arboretum, meaning you will have to buy your own.

NASA says the only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers. See this NASA website page for more information.

Free eclipse shades will be distributed, however, at the American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge, which is also hosting a viewing event on the 21st from 11 am to 4 pm as part of its role as the home of the National Park Service’s Manhattan Project National Historical Park information center. An event will also be held at the East Tennessee Technology Park that same day as well during the same time.

For more information on the August 21 program at UT Arboretum, call (865) 483-7277. To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.

