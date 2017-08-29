USRowing Masters Nationals a ‘huge success’

The USRowing Masters Nationals took place from August 17-20th on Melton Hill Lake and was a huge success! With over 3000 participants and perfect weather for a regatta, Anderson County and Oak Ridge tourism officials described the event as a “huge hit [that] left rowers with an incredible experience!”

The next regatta will be the 2017 Secret City Head Race on October 21, 2017, which will consist of juniors, collegiate and masters rowers! To be a part of future regattas as a vendor, you can find more information at http://www.orra.org/vendor-information/.

