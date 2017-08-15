US Rowing Masters Nationals this weekend

The USRowing Masters National Championships will be happening at Melton Lake Park this weekend, August 17-20, 2017.

Hosted by Oak Ridge Rowing Association and Oak Ridge Convention and Visitors Bureau, the event features athletes 21 and older competing for national titles in 202 categories.

There will be a detour for non-local traffic at Melton Lake Drive and Emory Valley Rd to reduce congestion and increase pedestrian safety. The Melton Lake Greenway will be open as usual but users should be cautious, as there will be considerably more activity on the section that parallels the rowing course. The parking lot and boat ramp at Melton Lake Park will be closed to the public from Thursday through Sunday.

Oak Ridge Rowing Association (www.orra.org) is the local host of the regatta. Questions or concerns should be directed to the regatta director, Sarah McAuliffe, at 508.488.0868.

Explore Oak Ridge (www.ExploreOakRidge) will be on site supporting the event and providing visitors with information about Oak Ridge.