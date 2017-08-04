Home / Featured / UPDATE: Harriman homicide victim ID’ed

UPDATE: Harriman homicide victim ID’ed

Jim Harris

Thursday afternoon, Harriman Police identified the man whose body was found inside his Bennett Circle apartment on Wednesday evening as 54-year-old David White.

Investigators say that White’s friends became concerned after not hearing from him for several days. They made numerous attempts to reach him by phone to no avail, and finally went to his apartment shortly after 6 pm Wednesday, where one of them broke into White’s apartment and found him dead inside.

Harriman Police say that they are investigating and that they will release more information as it becomes available.

