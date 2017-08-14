Home / Community Bulletin Board / Upcoming events at Main Street Baptist

8/21           Men’s Conference at Main Street  6:30 pm -Rev Todd Stinnett speaker – $10 person – tickets available at 426-2184 or come to the Church Office

9/5 –          Zumba exercise class  at 6 pm at MSBC Family Life Center.  $5/class – teacher Lisa Kitts Styke. – Everyone Welcome

9/7 –          Painting with a Purpose at Painting with a Twist – Powell, TN  – $35/person – Normally $55/person – only 55 slots to fill – call the Church Office at 426-2184 to schedule your spot

9/8-9           Yard Sale in MSBC parking lot  $10/space for 2 days and $5 for additional spot.  Schedule through the Church Office at 426-2184

9/16 –         7 am to 12 Noon –  Free Auto oil change for single ladies who need the help, It must be your own auto – No trucks/diesel vehicles – BY APPOINTMENT ONLY – Call  310-1024

9/16 –         8 am to 12 Noon  – Free Car Wash – Main Street Baptist Church Parking Lot – ABSOLUTELY FREE – NO GIMMICKS

9/18 –         Women’s Conference with Ashley Shepherd.  Everyone Welcome – Cost $10/person – $80/table  5:30 pm meet and greet/ 6:30 pm meal – Call the Church Office at 426-2184 for tickets

