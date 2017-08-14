Upcoming events at Main Street Baptist

8/21 Men’s Conference at Main Street 6:30 pm -Rev Todd Stinnett speaker – $10 person – tickets available at 426-2184 or come to the Church Office

9/5 – Zumba exercise class at 6 pm at MSBC Family Life Center. $5/class – teacher Lisa Kitts Styke. – Everyone Welcome

9/7 – Painting with a Purpose at Painting with a Twist – Powell, TN – $35/person – Normally $55/person – only 55 slots to fill – call the Church Office at 426-2184 to schedule your spot

9/8-9 Yard Sale in MSBC parking lot $10/space for 2 days and $5 for additional spot. Schedule through the Church Office at 426-2184

9/16 – 7 am to 12 Noon – Free Auto oil change for single ladies who need the help, It must be your own auto – No trucks/diesel vehicles – BY APPOINTMENT ONLY – Call 310-1024

9/16 – 8 am to 12 Noon – Free Car Wash – Main Street Baptist Church Parking Lot – ABSOLUTELY FREE – NO GIMMICKS

9/18 – Women’s Conference with Ashley Shepherd. Everyone Welcome – Cost $10/person – $80/table 5:30 pm meet and greet/ 6:30 pm meal – Call the Church Office at 426-2184 for tickets