TSSAA announces changes to Mr. Football Awards

(TSSAA release) The number of categories and awards for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will see a change this year. With the recent addition of another football class, bringing the total number of classes to nine, a change in the number of categories and awards has been made.

The format this year will see the elimination of the Back and Lineman categories, and will now have one “Mr. Football” award per class. There will be five “semifinalists” announced for each class, as well as the Kicker of the Year award. Three finalists in each class, for a total of 30, will be honored at the awards luncheon, with a total of 10 winners being named.

From 2015 to present day, awards were presented in Lineman and Back categories in six classifications in Division I (1A-6A) and two classes in Division II (A and AA). Four “semifinalists” were announced in each category, followed by an announcement of two “finalists” for each category. The two finalists attend the awards luncheon. A total of 34 individuals were honored at the award ceremony, with 17 individuals being named winners of the Mr. Football Award.

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented at Nissan Stadium, home of the Titans onMonday, November 27. The awards will be presented in conjunction with a luncheon on the West Club Level at Nissan Stadium.

“As always, we’re very thankful to the Tennessee Titans for their continued commitment to high school athletics,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA.

“The changes to the format make being named a winner, finalist, or semifinalist truly special. We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Titans, as they have helped make the recognition of these student-athletes, their families, and schools possible,” added Childress.

The Tennessee Titans organization is entering its 11th year as the title sponsor of the awards. This is the thirty-third year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players.