Tree removal in GSMNP will cause temporary, single-lane closures on Spur

Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced temporary, single-lane closures along the Gatlinburg Spur (US 441), Gatlinburg Bypass, and Cherokee Orchard Road beginning Wednesday, August 16 through Friday, September 29 for the removal of trees along the roadways.

The roads will remain open, but motorists should expect single-lane closures during daylight hours. No work will be allowed on holidays or on weekends from 5:00 p.m. on Friday through Sunday evening. There will also not be any work allowed on Monday, August 21 due to expected heavy eclipse traffic.

For more information about road conditions, please follow at SmokiesRoadsNPS or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.

