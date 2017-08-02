Home / Featured / Tigers from now-defunct circus retire to Roane

16 tigers who were once part of the Ringling Brothers Circus have retired to Tiger Haven, a big cat sanctuary in Roane County.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey held its last performance in May, and the cats arrived in East Tennessee just a few days later.

Tiger Haven’ officials describe the cats as being “in excellent condition.”

Tiger Haven has worked in the past with the now-defunct circus to provide medical care to some of their animals.

From their website: “Tiger Haven is a Sanctuary and Rescue facility for big cats, much like an animal shelter for dogs and house cats – except that we are a “no kill” facility. And, the cats that come here for sanctuary are given a permanent home. They are not sold, transferred or given away. We do not use them as “breeders,” and they don’t work for a living.”

