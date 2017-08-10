THP announces checkpoints for August

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has announced the locations and dates of its seatbelt and sobriety checkpoints for the month of August.

Locally, on Friday August 11th, a seatbelt checkpoint will take place in Knox County on Mascot Road at McBee, and a sobriety checkpoint will be set up on Highway 27 at Gobey Road in Morgan County. In addition a sobriety checkpoint will also take place on the 11th on Highway 61/62 at Richards Lane in Anderson County.

On Wednesday August 16th, a seatbelt checkpoint will be set up on Highway 61 at Corryton-Luttrell Road in Union County.