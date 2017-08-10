Home / Local News / THP announces checkpoints for August

THP announces checkpoints for August

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has announced the locations and dates of its seatbelt and sobriety checkpoints for the month of August.

Locally, on Friday August 11th, a seatbelt checkpoint will take place in Knox County on Mascot Road at McBee, and a sobriety checkpoint will be set up on Highway 27 at Gobey Road in Morgan County. In addition a sobriety checkpoint will also take place on the 11th on Highway 61/62 at Richards Lane in Anderson County.

On Wednesday August 16th, a seatbelt checkpoint will be set up on Highway 61 at Corryton-Luttrell Road in Union County.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Tennova offers back-to-school sleep tips

(Submitted, Tennova HealthCare) The new school year has arrived in East Tennessee, which means the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved