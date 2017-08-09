TBI: Union County woman charged in husband’s shooting death

A Union County woman has been charged in connection to her husband’s murder.

44-year-old Shannon Smithwas indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. She was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Union County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Early on the moring of July 23, Union County deputies found 46-year-old Timothy R. Smith dead in the driveway of the couple’s home in the 900 block of Highway 61 West in Andersonville, according to TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart.

Smith was found lying in the driveway and appeared to have one gunshot wound, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found his wife, Shannon Smith, in the driveway along with a handgun.

Smith’s arraignment is set for Aug. 28, 2017 in the Criminal Court for Union County.

(TBI release) A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Union County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of an Andersonville woman on murder charges.

On July 23rd, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Special Agents joined Union County detectives in investigating the death of Timothy Ray Smith (DOB 6-17-71). On that day, deputies with Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 900 block of Highway 61 West in Andersonville where they found the victim deceased. During the course of the investigation, Agents identified Shannon Smith (DOB 2-14-73), the victim’s wife, as the individual responsible for his death.

Today, the Union County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Shannon Smith with one count of Second Degree Murder. She was arrested this afternoon and booked into the Union County Jail on a $250,000 bond.