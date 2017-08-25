TBI probing officer-involved shooting in Jellico

The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Jellico.

Officials say that 38-year-old Derron Ausmus walked into the Jellico Police Department Thursday morning and pointed a gun at the dispatcher on duty before leaving the building and going to a nearby neighborhood.

Officers soon learned that Ausmus might be at a home on South Myrtle Street and, when they arrived, were told by two people inside that he was there. Those two were evacuated and officers ordered Ausmus out of the house. After refusing several commands to do so, officers fired tear gas canisters into the house. Ausmus allegedly ran out of the house pointing a gun at officers, two of whom opened fire, striking the man.

Ausmus was flown by Lifestar to UT Medical Center. There have been no updates on his condition as of the time this report was filed.

As we receive more information, we will pass it long to you.