TBI announces arrests on drug, weapons charges

(TBI news release) A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Maynardville Police Department, Knoxville Police Department, 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force, 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration has resulted in four arrests and the seizure of a substantial amount of marijuana and firearms.

The 10-month long investigation focused on a drug trafficking operation that involved the distribution of large amounts of marijuana throughout Upper East Tennessee. On Tuesdayevening, TBI Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division, working alongside authorities from partner agencies, executed two search warrants at locations in Luttrell and Knoxville. A third location was searched in the Powder Springs area of Grainger County. As a result of those searches, Agents seized more than 600 pounds of marijuana, approximately $50,000 in cash, multiple firearms, and vehicles. Four men were arrested and booked into the Union County Jail. Their names and charges are as follows:

*Gregory Corum, DOB 10/23/58, Luttrell, TN – Possession of Marijuana for Resale Over 70 Pounds.

$100,000 bond.

*Julio Carmona Godinez, DOB 2/29/79, Powder Springs, TN – Possession of Marijuana for Resale Over

70 Pounds. $250,000 bond.

*Abraham Andrade Cruz, DOB 6/20/91, Powder Springs, TN – Possession of Marijuana for Resale Over

70 Pounds. $250,000 bond.

*Saul Sanchez Martinez, DOB 9/8/79, Knoxville, TN – Sale and Delivery of Marijuana. $45,000 bond.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, with additional charges pending.