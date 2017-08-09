Store #6 open at Main Street Oak Ridge

The new T.J.Maxx store is open in Oak Ridge.

The new store opened Sunday, August 6, at Main Street Oak Ridge, the 58-acre project to redevelop the former Oak Ridge Mall.

The Oak Ridge store is 22,000 square feet. It’s next to the new Dick’s Sporting Goods, in the area where the Sears department store used to be and between Walmart and the U.S. post office on South Tulane Avenue.

It’s the sixth new store to open at Main Street Oak Ridge since mid-June.

The other five stores that have opened so far are rue21, maurices, Dick’s Sporting Goods, PetSmart, and Rack Room Shoes. The other two stores expected to open soon are Electronic Express and Ulta.

The T.J.Maxx store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The new store was expected to create about 60 full- and part-time.

T.J.Maxx presented a $10,000 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee Inc. at the ribbon-cutting ceremony this past Sunday.