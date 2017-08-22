State lists ‘hot jobs’ for 2017

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) today released the 2017 list of hot jobs across the state. The list is a projection of what occupations will be most in-demand through the year 2024.

Topping this year’s recently revised hot jobs list is the occupation of team assemblers in the manufacturing field, with a projection of 1,845 openings over the next seven years. Accountants and auditors are the second most in-demand occupation, with 1,460 potential job openings. With an estimated 1,390 new positions, office supervisors take the third spot on the list, followed by nursing assistants, licensed vocational and practical nurses, and elementary school teachers. Several dozen occupations, requiring varying skill levels, are part of the list.

“This list is very helpful for several reasons,” said TDLWD Commissioner Burns Phillips. “It gives someone who may be looking for a new career valuable insight when choosing which type of career they may want to pursue. It also provides information to our state’s educators they can use to identify courses of study needed to meet the projected demand.”

The data projects careers expected to grow, what skills they require, and average salary ranges for each occupation. The statewide data on the site is also available on a local basis for each of the 13 local workforce development areas across the state.

Occupations included on the list meet the following criteria:

Require more than short-term on-the-job training

Expected to have positive job growth

Expected to be in-demand with employers

Forecasted to have at least 10 annual average job openings in the area

Tennessee’s workforce website, www.Jobs4TN.gov, is a one-stop location for job resources across the state. There are more than 157,000 current job openings listed on the site. Job seekers can also get assistance with their resume and job search skills. Employers are encouraged to post new job openings on the site. All of the workforce development services offered on www.Jobs4TN.gov are free to jobs seekers and employers.

Anyone interested in seeing which are Tennessee’s hottest jobs can go to https://www.tn.gov/workforce/topic/occupations-in-demand for the statewide and local hot jobs list.