St. Therese Church to Hold Annual Fun Fair

St. Therese Catholic Church invites you to join them for their annual Fall Fun Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Bring your family and friends — kids of all ages are welcome! There will be games, inflatables, cake walks, a sweet shop, food, and a live auction at noon. The event will take place rain or shine. For more information, contact the church office at 865-457-4073. St. Therese Church is located at 701 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd., next to Holley Gamble Funeral Home.
