Smokies split doubleheader, head home to take on Pensacola

(Tennessee Smokies) Tennessee saved their best work for the last inning on what ended up being a marathon day of baseball. Tennessee dropped game one of the doubleheader 4-0 and then rallied to take game two 7-3.

Zach Hedges (7-8) took the hill in game one and pitched 5.0 innings of six hit, four run baseball. However, two errors on Cael Brockmeyer made only a pair of the runs earned. Jackson scored three of their four runs with two outs in separate innings but didn’t need the insurance runs.

Joel Payamps (5-5) tossed a seven inning shutout, only allowing one hit to Carlos Penalver in the process. Payamps struck out six Smokies in the game.

Adbert Alzolay pitched game number two for the Smokies. A game that ended up seeing 12 different pitchers combined for the two teams. Tennessee scored in the fifth inning on a wild pitch scoring Trey Martin. Jackson responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead, and they remained in the driver’s seat until the 7th and final inning.

Trey Martin led off the 7th with his fourth home run of the year to tie the game at three and send the game into extras. David Bote launched his 11th home run of the season in the eighth inning to give the Smokies a 3-2 lead. Victor Reyes responded with a solo shot of his own in the bottom half of the inning to give Jackson new life. The score remained 3-3 until the tenth inning. Three walks by Kirby Bellow loaded up the bases, Carlos Penalver and Erick Castillo would follow with back to back two RBI singles.