Smokies rained out, doubleheader Tuesday

Jim Harris

(Tennessee Smokies)  The Tennessee Smokies’ scheduled game Monday evening against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Smokies Stadium has been postponed due to field conditions caused by rain. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game scheduled for 5:00 p.m.Game two will get underway approximately 30 minutes after first game’s conclusion. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the contest.

Fans with tickets for todays scheduled contest may redeem their tickets at the Smokies Ticket Office for any remaining 2017 Smokies home game.  Monday’s match-up will be made up as part of a Tuesday twinbill, with both games scheduled to last seven innings in regulation. Tickets for Tuesday’s regularly scheduled contest will be good for both games.

