Smokies knock off Biscuits 4-3

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

(Tennessee Smokies)  Behind a 10-hit performance from the Smokies’ offense, Tennessee took down Montgomery 4-3 on Tuesday night to even the series up at one game apiece.

Duane Underwood Jr. received the start on the mound for Tennessee, pitching six innings to pick up his 13th win of the season. Underwood allowed just two runs on five hits while striking out two and walking three. Daury Torrez picked up his eighth hold of the season as he allowed just one run over the course of two innings of work. Craig Brooks would come in from the bullpen to toss a scoreless ninth inning, picking up his sixth save of the season.

Montgomery got off to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a solo home run from Brandon Lowe, but the Smokies would tie it at 1-1 in the third on an RBI single from Erick Castillo to score Carlos Penalver. The Biscuits regained a 2-1 lead in the fifth, but following solo home runs from both Jeffrey Baez and Ian Rice in the sixth, the Smokies led 3-2. An RBI double from Yasiel Balaguert to score Jeffrey Baez would prove to be the difference maker in the Smokies’ win. The Biscuits would put one more run on the board in the seventh with a Brandon Lowe RBI single, but the Smokies would hold on to close out the 4-3 victory.

The Smokies are back in action tomorrow night against the Biscuits for game three of the series. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET in Montgomery.

