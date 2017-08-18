Smokies drop slugfest, 12-11

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies lost game two of the series to the Chattanooga Lookouts 12-11 Thursday night after Chattanooga posted six runs in the ninth inning of the contest.

Duane Underwood Jr. (12-5) lasted 4.0 innings giving up four hits, and five earned runs on the night. Underwood Jr. would strikeout four batters and post a 4.39 ERA in Thursday night’s outing. Stephen Perakslis, Craig Brooks, James Norwood, and Ryan McNeil would come in for the final five innings to close out the game. Norwood would receive the loss on the night.

The Smokies would post 16 hits on the night. Yasiel Balaguert got the bats started when he hit a two run home run that would score Charcer Burks to put the Smokies up 2-0 at the end of the first. With the bases loaded in the top of the fourth, Underwood Jr. would hit Nick Gordon to force in a run. The next batter, Edgar Corcino would hit a grand slam to put the Lookouts up 5-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Jason Vosler would hit a two run shot to score David Bote and pull the Smokies within one run at 5-4. Vosler’s two run shot was his second consecutive game with a two run homer. The Lookouts would add another run in the top of the eighth inning to extend their lead to 6-4. However, in the bottom of the eighth the Smokies would get a two RBI single from Burks and with the bases loaded the Lookouts walked in two more runs to put the Smokies ahead 8-6. Trey Martin would hit a three RBI double to give the Smokies three more and bring the score to 11-6, closing out an explosive eighth inning for the Smokies. The Lookouts would put up six runs in the top of the ninth to pull the Lookouts ahead 12-11, and would close out the game by holding the Smokies to a scoreless bottom half of the ninth.

The Smokies will continue their five-game homestand with game three against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Friday night at 7:00 p.m with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.