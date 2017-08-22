Smokies drop opener 5-1

(Tennessee Smokies) The Biscuits’ bats were hot early, as they struck for five runs in the first inning to take a 5-1 victory over the Smokies to begin the series.

Trevor Clifton got the ball for Tennessee and was roughed up early right from the start, as he gave up five runs in the first inning before being replaced by James Pugliese, Stephen Perakslis, and Jake Stinnett out of the bullpen. Justin Williams got the scoring started for the Biscuits in the first when he hit a two RBI single to score Brandon Lowe and Joe McCarthy. Later in the inning, Brett Sullivan would score Grant Kay on a Trey Martin error to bring the game to 3-0. Two batters later, Nick Ciuffo singled to right field, which would bring in Justin Williams and Brett Sullivan extending the lead to 5-0 in favor of Montgomery after one inning of play.

The Smokies offense was able to get on the board with an RBI single by Yasiel Balaguert to score David Bote to make the game 5-1 at the end of the fourth. Both teams’ bats would stay quiet for the remainder of the game, as that would be the last score of the contest as both teams had excellent pitching in the second half of the game.

The Smokies are back in action tonight for game two of the series with the Montgomery Biscuits.