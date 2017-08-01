Smokies crushed by Generals, 10-2

(Tennessee Smokies) Jackson scored early against Preston Morrison and never took their foot off the gas in a 10-2 win.

Tennessee had snapped a six game losing streak with a win in Sunday’s contest, but the matchup on Monday felt similar to that of a game from the Montgomery series. Jackson began the game with three straight hits off Preston Morrison and scored four times in the inning. Morrison (1-10) lasted 4.0 innings of eight hit, six earned run baseball. Kelly Dugan was the only Jackson starter who failed to record a hit in the game, with six different Generals tallying RBI’s.

Brad Keller had already lost to the Smokies three times on the season but made sure this time that his fourth start would be the charm. Keller (8-7) lasted 6.0 innings of five hit, two run baseball in the victory. Tennessee’s only runs of the game came on a Trey Martin RBI single in the fourth inning, and David Bote’s tenth home run of the season in the sixth, a solo shot.

The series continues tonight in Jackson.