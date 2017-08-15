Smokies close series with twinbill split, get no-hit in game 2

(Tennessee Smokies) After Sunday night’s game was postponed due to rain, Tennessee and Biloxi split a doubleheader on Monday evening to conclude a five-game series. In game one of the doubleheader Tennessee won 4-1, while Biloxi pitched a no-hitter in game two to close the series out 1-0.

The Smokies’ bats were in full force for game one as they managed nine hits over the course of seven innings. Shuckers’ pitcher Matt Ramsey received the loss to make him 3-2 on the season. Charcer Burks would post two RBI’s while Ian Rice added another with a solo home run for the Smokies offense.

Zach Hedges received the start in game one, allowing one run on seven hits over the course of six innings. Hedges earned the win on the evening and is now 8-9 on the season. James Norwood came on in the seventh inning to pick up his first save of the season.

Biloxi’s pitching staff shut down Tennessee’s offense as they could not muster a single hit in the nightcap of the doubleheader. Hiram Burgos, Forrest Snow, Nick Ramirez, and Jorge Lopez combined for a no-hitter and eight strike outs to shutout the Smokies 1-0.

Daury Torrez received the start in game two, turning in an impressive three inning outing, allowing just one run on two hits and striking out three.

Pedro Araujo and Jake Stinnett would come on out of the bullpen and combined to pitch three scoreless innings. Araujo pitched the fourth and fifth inning, allowing just one hit and one walk and striking out four. Stinnett would close things down in the sixth. Biloxi’s lone run would come from a Troy Stokes Jr. solo home run off of Daury Torrez in the first inning, as that would be all the Shuckers would need in the 1-0 victory.

Tennessee will return home on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET to start a five-game series with the first-place Chattanooga Lookouts. Trevor Clifton is expected to toe the rubber, while Kohl Stewart is scheduled to take the hill for the Lookouts.