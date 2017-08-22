Smokies’ Burks named SL Player of the Week

(Tennessee Smokies) Charcer Burks has been named the Southern League Player of the Week after an impressive hitting display during the week of August 14 – 20. Burks is now the fourth Smokies player to earn this honor in 2017, as Ian Rice was named the Southern League Player of the week earlier in the year during the month of May, Jason Vosler earned the honors during the month of June, and Yasiel Balaguert most recently joined the list during the week of July 31 – August 6.

Charcer Burks added one home run to his season total during Sunday’sgame against Chattanooga, making it 9 during the 2017 campaign. Burks racked up 13 hits during the week, with an impressive 4 multi-hit games during the week-long span. Burks knocked in eight runs, and scored seven more of his own over the course of the week.

During the week of August 14 Burks was left hitless during a game just once, posting a stellar .433 batting average throughout the week.

Charcer Burks’ weekly numbers

13-30 (.433 average)

1 Double

1 Home Run

7 Runs

8 RBI’s

2 Walks