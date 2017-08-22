Home / Local Sports / Smokies’ Burks named SL Player of the Week

Smokies’ Burks named SL Player of the Week

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

(Tennessee Smokies)  Charcer Burks has been named the Southern League Player of the Week after an impressive hitting display during the week of August 14 – 20. Burks is now the fourth Smokies player to earn this honor in 2017, as Ian Rice was named the Southern League Player of the week earlier in the year during the month of May, Jason Vosler earned the honors during the month of June, and Yasiel Balaguert most recently joined the list during the week of July 31 – August 6.

Charcer Burks added one home run to his season total during Sunday’sgame against Chattanooga, making it 9 during the 2017 campaign. Burks racked up 13 hits during the week, with an impressive 4 multi-hit games during the week-long span. Burks knocked in eight runs, and scored seven more of his own over the course of the week.

During the week of August 14 Burks was left hitless during a game just once, posting a stellar .433 batting average throughout the week.

Charcer Burks’ weekly numbers

13-30 (.433 average)

1 Double

1 Home Run

7 Runs

8 RBI’s

2 Walks

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dragons equal last year’s win total

Clinton 10 Scott 0…The Clinton Dragons got the Randy McKamey era off to a successful …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved