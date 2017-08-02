Smokies’ Brooks named Southern League-BC® Relief Pitcher of the Month

(Tennessee Smokies) Craig Brooks has been outstanding in the month of July. The Smokies right handed pitcher has been so stellar that BC® Powder has named him their Southern League relief pitcher of the month.

Brooks appeared in ten games last month, and allowed no runs in 13.1 innings of work. Almost as impressive as his scoreless month was his strikeout to walk ratio. Brooks struck out 25 in the month, while only allowing three walks. In his 13.1 innings of work, only four batters were able to record a hit off Brooks.

Brooks pitched 12.0 innings through his first two months with the Smokies, and allowed seven runs in those frames. Before being promoted to Tennessee, Brooks was nearly flawless pitching for Myrtle Beach. The North Carolina native pitched 20.1 innings of one run baseball. Brooks is the first Smokies pitcher to be awarded relief pitcher of the month by BC Powder in 2017.

The Southern League-BC® Relief Pitcher of the Month award is sponsored by BC® Headache Powder, a brand well known around the Southeast. The award is given to the most outstanding relief pitcher, on a current League roster, over the prior month in the circuit.