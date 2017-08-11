Shuckers outlast rain, Smokies in 11 innings

(Tennessee Smokies) After a two-hour and 13-minute rain delay, Tennessee fell to Biloxi 3-2 in 11 innings to drop game one of a five-game series with the Shuckers.

In the bottom of the 11th, Dustin DeMuth sent Shuckers’ fans home happy with an RBI double to score Clint Coulter and secure the victory. Angel Ortega was responsible for two of the three Biloxi runs, collecting RBI singles in the second and seventh innings. Smokies’ reliever Jake Stinnett allowed the game winning hit to pick up his first loss of the season.

Albert Alzolay received the start, allowing just one run on three hits over the course of five innings. Alzolay walked one and struck out four. Daury Torrez, James Norwood and Stinnett would pitch the final 5.1 innings. The three combined to give up two runs.

Tennessee collected two runs on seven hits. In the top of the second, Erick Castillo walked with the bases loaded to give the Smokies an early 1-0 lead. After Biloxi tied things up at 1-1, David Bote hit an RBI single in the third to give Tennessee the lead once again.

The Smokies are back in action tonight against the Shuckers with Duane Underwood Jr. on the bump. Luis Ortiz is expected to take the mound for Biloxi.