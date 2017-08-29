Home / Community Bulletin Board / Secret City Half Marathon/5K set for November, sponsorship opportunities available

The 2017 Secret City Half Marathon is coming up quick!  On November 18th, people will travel to Oak Ridge from around the region to race in the Half Marathon or 5k.  With over 1,000 runners coming out to experience the scenic run, organizers say it is a great opportunity to get your business out in front of visitors.  For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please email halfmarathon@oakridgevisitor.com.

