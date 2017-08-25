Home / Local News / Rocky Top city manager given extension

Rocky Top city manager given extension

Jim Harris

Last week, the Rocky Top City Council unanimously approved a five-year contract extension for City manager Michael Foster.

Foster has been City Manager in Rocky Top since the fall of 2016 and this new contract extends through 2022. His contract was amended to allow him to collect disability in the event he is injured or falls ill. The contract also states that if the next City Council wants to make a change that he would be given six months’ severance pay unless he was terminated for cause, in which case the severance package would go away.

The Council also voted last Thursday to move its monthly meeting time up from 7 pm on the third Thursday of each month to 6 pm.

